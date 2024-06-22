The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 16,746,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

