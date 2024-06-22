Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.83 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $480.51 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,589,467,904 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

