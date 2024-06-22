Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $245,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.09. 6,426,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,761. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.