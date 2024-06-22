Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $232.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $232.24 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02382423 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,946,899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

