Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

