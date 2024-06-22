Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.37 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $25.37 billion and approximately $167.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.43 or 0.00011546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,413.07 or 1.00100044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00076682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,974,860 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,935,484.797538 with 2,458,185,114.5549607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.12816565 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $291,280,866.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.