Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.96 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and approximately $214.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00011216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,232.76 or 0.99954211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012262 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00076888 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,951,834 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,935,484.797538 with 2,458,185,114.5549607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.12816565 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $291,280,866.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.