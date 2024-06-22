Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lifted by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.56. 1,755,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

