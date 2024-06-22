Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $81,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,830,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,711. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $345.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.