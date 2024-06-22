Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.12. 1,879,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

