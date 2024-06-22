TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

TransUnion stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $783,880 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.