Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

