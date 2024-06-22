Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $584,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,989.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,597.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,605.00 and a twelve month high of $4,004.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

