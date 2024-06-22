Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average of $256.06. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.40 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.21.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

