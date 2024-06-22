Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Capital Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,555,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.87 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $735.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

