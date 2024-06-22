TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
