Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Healthcare AI Acquisition accounts for about 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

