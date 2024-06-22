Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. bleuacacia comprises 2.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of bleuacacia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quarry LP purchased a new position in bleuacacia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia stock remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. bleuacacia ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 million, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

