UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.