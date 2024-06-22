UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head to Head Analysis

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -45.20% -76.16% -32.98% UFP Technologies 11.75% 17.40% 12.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 244.20%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $238.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

This table compares Apyx Medical and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $52.35 million 0.91 -$18.71 million ($0.66) -2.09 UFP Technologies $400.07 million 5.03 $44.92 million $6.22 42.21

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

