Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.20. 3,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

