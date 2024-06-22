UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.50 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00008935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and approximately $2.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00115937 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,164,339 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,165,343.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.72433616 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,626,292.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.