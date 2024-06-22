Urban Logistics REIT (SHED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35 on July 19th

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.57. The company has a market cap of £472.71 million, a P/E ratio of -885.71 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

