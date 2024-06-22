Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

