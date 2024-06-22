Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 762,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

