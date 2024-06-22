VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stake Lifted by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,840 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 131,403 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

