Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 268,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,690. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

