Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Executive Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,438. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

