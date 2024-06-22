Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

