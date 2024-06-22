Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

