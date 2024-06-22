Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

