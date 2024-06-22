Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 130,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

