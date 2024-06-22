Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

