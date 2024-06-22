Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.39. 1,331,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

