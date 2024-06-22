Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 6.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 3,157,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

