Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,330,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

