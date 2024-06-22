Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 4th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,858,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.