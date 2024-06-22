Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 1,197,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

