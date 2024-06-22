Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.21. 310,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

