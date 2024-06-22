Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

