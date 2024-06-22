Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average of $463.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

