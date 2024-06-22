Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lowered by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

