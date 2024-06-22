Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

