Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,434. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

