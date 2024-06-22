Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,945,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

