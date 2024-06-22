Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 453,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 177,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.