Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $12,417.83 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,246.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.18 or 0.00610426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00116049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00259550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00071045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,659,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

