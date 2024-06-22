Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Viasat has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $120,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

