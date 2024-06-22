Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Down 0.7%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.13). 66,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 415,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.68) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Victorian Plumbing Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of £300.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.