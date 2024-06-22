W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $915.06. The stock had a trading volume of 389,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $921.38.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.